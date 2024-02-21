British retailer behind Brico Depot opens technological hub in Cluj-Napoca

The company behind the DIY chain Brico Depot, the British retailer Kingfisher, a leading retailer of DIY products in Europe, has opened a second technological hub in Eastern Europe, in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca.

The company aims to strengthen its internal data processing and software engineering capabilities and has chosen Cluj, the "Silicon Valley of Eastern Europe,” according to The Times.

The group already operates a similar center in Poland, which was opened in December 2022, and currently has about 80 employees.

The British DIY retailer Kingfisher operates 33 Brico Dépôt stores in Romania. It registered a 5.7% lowering in sales in the Romanian market last year, in the first 9 months of the year. Overall, the locally operated stores had sales of EUR 245 million over the same period.

The company, cited by Profit.ro, says the results demonstrated "resilience compared to the strong previous outcomes." Despite the decrease in overall sales, an increase was achieved by the EPHC (electrical, plumbing, heating, cooling), bathroom, storage, and outdoor product categories.

Founded in 1982, Kingfisher is the largest retailer of DIY products in Europe. The group's portfolio includes brands such as Brico Depot, B&Q, Castorama, Screwfix, Tradepoint, and Koçtaș. The company entered the local market in 2013, following the acquisition of the Bricostore chain.

(Photo source: Brico Depot Romania on Facebook)