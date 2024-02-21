Tech

British retailer behind Brico Depot opens technological hub in Cluj-Napoca

21 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The company behind the DIY chain Brico Depot, the British retailer Kingfisher, a leading retailer of DIY products in Europe, has opened a second technological hub in Eastern Europe, in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca. 

The company aims to strengthen its internal data processing and software engineering capabilities and has chosen Cluj, the "Silicon Valley of Eastern Europe,” according to The Times.

The group already operates a similar center in Poland, which was opened in December 2022, and currently has about 80 employees. 

The British DIY retailer Kingfisher operates 33 Brico Dépôt stores in Romania. It registered a 5.7% lowering in sales in the Romanian market last year, in the first 9 months of the year. Overall, the locally operated stores had sales of EUR 245 million over the same period. 

The company, cited by Profit.ro, says the results demonstrated "resilience compared to the strong previous outcomes." Despite the decrease in overall sales, an increase was achieved by the EPHC (electrical, plumbing, heating, cooling), bathroom, storage, and outdoor product categories. 

Founded in 1982, Kingfisher is the largest retailer of DIY products in Europe. The group's portfolio includes brands such as Brico Depot, B&Q, Castorama, Screwfix, Tradepoint, and Koçtaș. The company entered the local market in 2013, following the acquisition of the Bricostore chain. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Brico Depot Romania on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Tech

British retailer behind Brico Depot opens technological hub in Cluj-Napoca

21 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The company behind the DIY chain Brico Depot, the British retailer Kingfisher, a leading retailer of DIY products in Europe, has opened a second technological hub in Eastern Europe, in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca. 

The company aims to strengthen its internal data processing and software engineering capabilities and has chosen Cluj, the "Silicon Valley of Eastern Europe,” according to The Times.

The group already operates a similar center in Poland, which was opened in December 2022, and currently has about 80 employees. 

The British DIY retailer Kingfisher operates 33 Brico Dépôt stores in Romania. It registered a 5.7% lowering in sales in the Romanian market last year, in the first 9 months of the year. Overall, the locally operated stores had sales of EUR 245 million over the same period. 

The company, cited by Profit.ro, says the results demonstrated "resilience compared to the strong previous outcomes." Despite the decrease in overall sales, an increase was achieved by the EPHC (electrical, plumbing, heating, cooling), bathroom, storage, and outdoor product categories. 

Founded in 1982, Kingfisher is the largest retailer of DIY products in Europe. The group's portfolio includes brands such as Brico Depot, B&Q, Castorama, Screwfix, Tradepoint, and Koçtaș. The company entered the local market in 2013, following the acquisition of the Bricostore chain. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Brico Depot Romania on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 February 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Biggest financial group in Romania celebrates 30 years since launch: from USD 2 mln initial capital to EUR 4 bln capitalization
15 February 2024
Politics
Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu received by Pope Francis during visit to Italy
13 February 2024
Interviews
Bucharest's five additional natural areas and the case for protecting them
09 February 2024
M&A
Banca Transilvania acquires OTP Bank Romania under EUR 347 mln deal
08 February 2024
Culture
Sleeping Dogs: Russell Crowe stars in new movie based on book by Romanian author
07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year