Netherlands to send fighter jets to Romanian center for the training of Ukrainian pilots

Dutch minister of defense Kaisa Ollongren recently announced that the country's armed forces will send 12 to 18 F-16 fighter jets to the Romanian center for the training of Ukrainian pilots in the coming weeks.

After the fighter jets arrive, the training center can begin operations, according to the minister.

The Netherlands has also agreed in principle to send 24 F-16 aircraft to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but the official did not specify when the transfer will take place. Currently, the country's military has 42 such fighter jets. The remaining aircraft will be used for pilot training, according to G4Media.

Denmark pledged to provide its first F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine by April 2024 during the Ramstein conference of Western allies of Ukraine, which took place this week in Brussels. Belgium has also stated that it will transfer F-16 aircraft to Ukraine starting in 2025. Overall, Western countries have promised to supply Ukraine with over 50 F-16 fighter jets.

Ukrainian pilots who are to operate the F-16s have already begun their training in the United States. The Ukrainian military hopes to begin combat training by February 2024, but this can only happen after pilot training.

Ollongren also informed the Dutch House of Representatives that the Netherlands will station three MQ-9 Reaper drones in Romania next year. The drones are meant to contribute to the defense of NATO’s eastern flank by gathering intelligence along the border of Alliance territory. It will be the first time that the Netherlands deploys an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft outside its own territory, according to the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

The MQ-9s will assist in air shielding operations. The unmanned aircraft will use their sensors to gather data and information in order to build and maintain an accurate picture of the situation. This will prevent possible misunderstandings and any escalations that could ensue.

(Photo source: MApN on Facebook)