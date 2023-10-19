E-grocery platform Bringo Romania changes CEO

Bringo, the e-grocery platform launched in 2015 in Romania, announced the departure of Cătălin Samara from the management of the company and the appointment of Florina Dobre as CEO of Bringo Romania.

Cătălin Samara took over the leadership of Bringo in 2017.

"The decision to give up the position of CEO was more of a natural step for the goals I set for myself on a personal level, but I am confident that Bringo benefits from the expertise of a strong team," Samara said.

Florina Dobre has held management roles within Vodafone Romania, her last position being Customer Operations Support Director. She managed strategic projects such as digital transformation, process automation, remote sales channel transformation, project management, and risk management.

She joined the Carrefour Romania team in 2019 as Customer Operations and Experience Director.

Bringo currently lists over 300 vendors, including some of the most important food retailers, such as Carrefour, Penny, Cora, and Auchan. Under Cătălin Samara's mandate, the platform expanded to Morocco and Belgium and developed "white label" licenses for other regions interested in developing an e-commerce application.

