HR

E-grocery platform Bringo Romania changes CEO

19 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bringo, the e-grocery platform launched in 2015 in Romania, announced the departure of Cătălin Samara from the management of the company and the appointment of Florina Dobre as CEO of Bringo Romania.

Cătălin Samara took over the leadership of Bringo in 2017.

"The decision to give up the position of CEO was more of a natural step for the goals I set for myself on a personal level, but I am confident that Bringo benefits from the expertise of a strong team," Samara said.

Florina Dobre has held management roles within Vodafone Romania, her last position being Customer Operations Support Director. She managed strategic projects such as digital transformation, process automation, remote sales channel transformation, project management, and risk management.

She joined the Carrefour Romania team in 2019 as Customer Operations and Experience Director.

Bringo currently lists over 300 vendors, including some of the most important food retailers, such as Carrefour, Penny, Cora, and Auchan. Under Cătălin Samara's mandate, the platform expanded to Morocco and Belgium and developed "white label" licenses for other regions interested in developing an e-commerce application.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bringo)

Read next
Normal
HR

E-grocery platform Bringo Romania changes CEO

19 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bringo, the e-grocery platform launched in 2015 in Romania, announced the departure of Cătălin Samara from the management of the company and the appointment of Florina Dobre as CEO of Bringo Romania.

Cătălin Samara took over the leadership of Bringo in 2017.

"The decision to give up the position of CEO was more of a natural step for the goals I set for myself on a personal level, but I am confident that Bringo benefits from the expertise of a strong team," Samara said.

Florina Dobre has held management roles within Vodafone Romania, her last position being Customer Operations Support Director. She managed strategic projects such as digital transformation, process automation, remote sales channel transformation, project management, and risk management.

She joined the Carrefour Romania team in 2019 as Customer Operations and Experience Director.

Bringo currently lists over 300 vendors, including some of the most important food retailers, such as Carrefour, Penny, Cora, and Auchan. Under Cătălin Samara's mandate, the platform expanded to Morocco and Belgium and developed "white label" licenses for other regions interested in developing an e-commerce application.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bringo)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion