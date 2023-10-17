Transport

Romania's Govt. appoints new CEO at flag carrier Tarom

17 October 2023

Romania's government appointed a new manager at the flag carrier Tarom at a time when the company boasted its best performances in many years while at the same time needing further restructuring. The new manager will have the delicate mission of further cutting employment at a moment when this mission reaches the inner layers of informal power, Profit.ro reported.

Bogdan Popescu, an experienced manager who served in top positions at Shell, Metro and Microsoft and former president of the Board of Directors of Avioane Craiova, is the new CEO of the national airline Tarom.

The appointment comes in the context of broader plans announced by transport minister Sorin Grindeanu, who on October 3 announced an imminent "corporate management" strategy for Tarom.

The minister of transport emphasized that the goal of the new strategy is to "save the company", showing that it is difficult to believe that Tarom can be saved by keeping the excessive number of employees.

The new Tarom CEO, Bogdan Popescu, was CEE Enterprise Sales Excellence Director at Microsoft, Head of Store Operations at Metro, Marine Products Global Supply & Portfolio Manager at Shell, and General Manager at Ameropa Grains.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Colicaranica/Dreamstime.com)

