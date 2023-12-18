 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

BRD-SocGen distributes half of 2022 profit as dividends

18 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholder meeting at BRD SocGen (BVB: BRD), the third largest lender in Romania after Banca Transilvania and BCR, agreed on December 14 to distribute 50% of the retained earnings for 2022 in the form of dividends, according to a report published by the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Based on the trading price of December 14, the dividend implies a yield of 5.23%.

The dividend will be paid on January 26, 2024, or November 29, 2024, for those who opted for deferred payment. 

(Photo: Adrian825/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

BRD-SocGen distributes half of 2022 profit as dividends

18 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholder meeting at BRD SocGen (BVB: BRD), the third largest lender in Romania after Banca Transilvania and BCR, agreed on December 14 to distribute 50% of the retained earnings for 2022 in the form of dividends, according to a report published by the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Based on the trading price of December 14, the dividend implies a yield of 5.23%.

The dividend will be paid on January 26, 2024, or November 29, 2024, for those who opted for deferred payment. 

(Photo: Adrian825/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm