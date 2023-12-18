BRD-SocGen distributes half of 2022 profit as dividends

The shareholder meeting at BRD SocGen (BVB: BRD), the third largest lender in Romania after Banca Transilvania and BCR, agreed on December 14 to distribute 50% of the retained earnings for 2022 in the form of dividends, according to a report published by the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Based on the trading price of December 14, the dividend implies a yield of 5.23%.

The dividend will be paid on January 26, 2024, or November 29, 2024, for those who opted for deferred payment.

(Photo: Adrian825/ Dreamstime)

