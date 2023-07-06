RO investors’ community focused on women-founded startups announces close to EUR 800,000 investments in first year of activity

Bravva Angels, a community of business angel investors focused on supporting women-founded startups, announced that a part of its investors put close to EUR 800,000 into eight companies since its establishment a year ago.

This year, they invested in OutDID, a software ID-checking solution; Profluo, a tech B2B - Saas automated bill processing solution targeting medium-sized companies; Spark School, an international, hybrid high school; Vintello, a second-hand fashion marketplace; tech nutrition company Zitamine, and film production company Vent D’Est. In 2022 it invested in Glow2Go and Charger.ro.

The Bravva community investors took part in pre-seed or seed funding rounds alongside venture capital funds and business angels.

“We plan to continue the rhythm of investments and support as many innovative, scalable tech startups developed according to solid business principles. We will create a resource hub, especially on IT but also business development, we will attract diverse mentors and investors, who wish to contribute not just financially, and we will look for and invest in startups with unique products, solving real problems. We are particularly interested in products with a major impact in creating a better life for people,” Bravva Angels founder Ilinca Paun explained.

Established in July 2022, Bravva Angels currently counts more than 500 members, mostly investors and startup founders, joined by mentors, consultants, investment fund partners, and more. It mainly supports startups founded by women or with mixed teams through financial investment, mentoring and education. It is particularly interested in digital solutions for issues in areas such as healthcare, education, green energy, mobility, productivity, financial management and parenting. The investors in the community invest between EUR 5,000 and EUR 50,000. The team of founding members include Raluca Fiser, Sonia Nastase, Carmen Sebe, Nevenca Doca, Nina Bratfalean, Simona Lapușan, Carmen Ivan, Andreea Pipernea and Ana Maria Andronic.

(Photo courtesy of Bravva Angels)

simona@romania-insider.com

