Startup

RO investors’ community focused on women-founded startups announces close to EUR 800,000 investments in first year of activity

06 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bravva Angels, a community of business angel investors focused on supporting women-founded startups, announced that a part of its investors put close to EUR 800,000 into eight companies since its establishment a year ago.

This year, they invested in OutDID, a software ID-checking solution; Profluo, a tech B2B - Saas automated bill processing solution targeting medium-sized companies; Spark School, an international, hybrid high school; Vintello, a second-hand fashion marketplace; tech nutrition company Zitamine, and film production company Vent D’Est. In 2022 it invested in Glow2Go and Charger.ro.

The Bravva community investors took part in pre-seed or seed funding rounds alongside venture capital funds and business angels.

“We plan to continue the rhythm of investments and support as many innovative, scalable tech startups developed according to solid business principles. We will create a resource hub, especially on IT but also business development, we will attract diverse mentors and investors, who wish to contribute not just financially, and we will look for and invest in startups with unique products, solving real problems. We are particularly interested in products with a major impact in creating a better life for people,” Bravva Angels founder Ilinca Paun explained.

Established in July 2022, Bravva Angels currently counts more than 500 members, mostly investors and startup founders, joined by mentors, consultants, investment fund partners, and more. It mainly supports startups founded by women or with mixed teams through financial investment, mentoring and education. It is particularly interested in digital solutions for issues in areas such as healthcare, education, green energy, mobility, productivity, financial management and parenting. The investors in the community invest between EUR 5,000 and EUR 50,000. The team of founding members include Raluca Fiser, Sonia Nastase, Carmen Sebe, Nevenca Doca, Nina Bratfalean, Simona Lapușan, Carmen Ivan, Andreea Pipernea and Ana Maria Andronic.

(Photo courtesy of Bravva Angels)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Read next
Normal
Startup

RO investors’ community focused on women-founded startups announces close to EUR 800,000 investments in first year of activity

06 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bravva Angels, a community of business angel investors focused on supporting women-founded startups, announced that a part of its investors put close to EUR 800,000 into eight companies since its establishment a year ago.

This year, they invested in OutDID, a software ID-checking solution; Profluo, a tech B2B - Saas automated bill processing solution targeting medium-sized companies; Spark School, an international, hybrid high school; Vintello, a second-hand fashion marketplace; tech nutrition company Zitamine, and film production company Vent D’Est. In 2022 it invested in Glow2Go and Charger.ro.

The Bravva community investors took part in pre-seed or seed funding rounds alongside venture capital funds and business angels.

“We plan to continue the rhythm of investments and support as many innovative, scalable tech startups developed according to solid business principles. We will create a resource hub, especially on IT but also business development, we will attract diverse mentors and investors, who wish to contribute not just financially, and we will look for and invest in startups with unique products, solving real problems. We are particularly interested in products with a major impact in creating a better life for people,” Bravva Angels founder Ilinca Paun explained.

Established in July 2022, Bravva Angels currently counts more than 500 members, mostly investors and startup founders, joined by mentors, consultants, investment fund partners, and more. It mainly supports startups founded by women or with mixed teams through financial investment, mentoring and education. It is particularly interested in digital solutions for issues in areas such as healthcare, education, green energy, mobility, productivity, financial management and parenting. The investors in the community invest between EUR 5,000 and EUR 50,000. The team of founding members include Raluca Fiser, Sonia Nastase, Carmen Sebe, Nevenca Doca, Nina Bratfalean, Simona Lapușan, Carmen Ivan, Andreea Pipernea and Ana Maria Andronic.

(Photo courtesy of Bravva Angels)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania