Brasov included in Tripadvisor's Best of the Best list of 2024

The Romanian mountain city of Brasov was included in Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best list for 2024 in the category of trending destinations.

Brasov ranks 21st out of 25, surpassing cities like Casablanca or Taipei.

Tripadvisor's ranking is based on reviews from foreign tourists who have visited various cities.

"We are the only city in Romania to receive the 'Best of the Best' award. We are honored but also committed to making every effort to ensure that tourists, regardless of nationality, have beautiful and memorable experiences in our city," Brasov's mayor Allen Coliban wrote on his Facebook page.

The top positions on the list, in this order, include Tokyo, Seoul, Halong Bay, Palawan Island, Sapa, Bogota, Pattaya, Alajuela, Phnom Penh, and Kuala Lumpur in 10th place.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sorin Colac | Dreamstime.com)