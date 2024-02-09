Administration

Central Romania: Braşov invests EUR 3.3 mln in public transport terminal

09 February 2024

The municipality of Braşov in central Romania has completed an investment project of RON 16.4 million (EUR 3.3 million), which involved the construction of an urban transport terminal with 12 platforms, 4 of which will be equipped with electrical stations with fast charging.

The project is part of the City Hall's strategy to transform public transport into the main urban mobility alternative, according to a press release from the Braşov mayor's office.

The carriageway platform provides the place to stop 12 buses, respectively 9 places for buses with a maximum length of 13 meters and 3 places for articulated buses with a length of 18 meters. Of these, 4 spaces are intended for charging electric buses and are equipped with charging stations.

The location was also provided with 7 parking spaces for cars for people with disabilities.

The total area of ​​this terminal is 7,500 square meters, including the bus station and the platforms, the green area, the alleys, and the parking spaces for people with disabilities.

The works were executed by the association between the Braşov companies Romfit Grup (leader) and Har&H.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Brasov)

1

