Brașov International Airport switches to longer operating schedule despite hosting only one airline

10 January 2024

The administration of the Brașov Ghimbav International Airport is preparing to switch to a 16-hour operating schedule, from 07:00 to 23:00, starting on January 15, even though only one airline currently operates there. 

"From January 15, the schedule will be extended. There are documents to that effect, there are trained personnel and people who are waiting to work. Now, of course, the question is economic. We are sitting at the table and discussing, a situation where there is no air traffic, in winter, and probably only from April will other operators start operating at Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport. What do we do? Do we extend the schedule, sit at the airport without doing anything, or make responsible decisions based on the efficient use of public funds?" said the president of Brașov County Council, Șerban Todorică, cited by G4Media.

The official noted that there are other airlines interested in operating flights from Brașov in the immediate future.

"There are at least two airlines interested, with whom we are in discussions and negotiations, and yes, we are confident that in 2024 we will have 300,000 passengers at Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport," he said.

After Dan Air's departure to Bacău in November, only Wizz Air currently has scheduled flights departing from Brașov, to London and Dortmund, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Dan Air left the Brașov airport citing the restricted schedule, the lack of essential airport facilities for winter flights, and the absence of facilities offered to airlines.

(Photo source: Aeroportul Internațional Brașov on Facebook)

