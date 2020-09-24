Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Simona Fodor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 10:43
Central Romania city to test driverless bus
24 September 2020
An autonomous self-driving shuttle bus will be tested in Brașov, a city in central Romania, as part of a European project supported by Siemens, Brașov City Hall announced.

The trial is part of the “Smart urban mobility involving autonomous vehicles” project, which applied for EU funding.

Ten cities are involved in the project: Barcelona (Spain), Brașov, Braunschweig (Germany), Budapest, Debrecen (Hungary), Helmond (Netherlands), Pavia (Italy), Sant Cugat del Valles (Spain), Saue Vallavalitsus (Estonia) and Sfântu Gheorghe (Romania).

The testing will take place in three of the ten cities, one of them being Brașov, the City Hall said. 

The project is meant to help cities introduce intelligent urban mobility policies and increase the use of alternative, ecological transport means.

The vehicle uses technologies such as Lidar sensors (used for measuring distances after illuminating the target with laser light), video cameras, real-time kinematic GPS, IMU (inertial measurement unit systems), and odometry.

The project brings together partners in the public and private sectors, academia, and the local authorities. In Romania, RATBV, the public transport operator of Brașov, Transilvania University, and the transport operator of Sfântu Gheorghe, invited by Brașov, are involved in the project.

(Photo: Brasovicity.ro)

[email protected]

Normal
Facebook
1

