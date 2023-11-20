Brașov awards EUR 26 mln contract for largest electric bus garage in Romania

Allen Coliban, the mayor of Romania’s popular mountain city of Brașov, said that he signed the contract for the works on the new RAT garage for electric buses, which has a total value of over RON 132 million (about EUR 26.5 million).

The new facility, planned to cover 30,000 sqm and house 157 buses, will be the largest garage for electric buses in Romania, the mayor said.

The works will be carried out by the association between Eren Cons SRL, as leader, and IMSAT Cuadripol SA, as associate, alongside third-party supporters BOG ART SRL, Logosol SRL, and Cuadripol SA.

“It is one of the most important elements of the transport system. The garage will allow more than 150 electric buses to park, be charged and serviced so that they can operate at their highest parameters,” mayor Allen Coliban said.

The project is set to be completed in 12 months.

(Photo source: Facebook/Allen Coliban)