Real Estate

Apartment prices in Brasov exceed those in Bucharest

28 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The central Romanian city of Brasov has surpassed the capital Bucharest in terms of the price of apartments, according to classifieds portal Imobiliare.ro.

Bucharest was so far surpassed in prices only by Cluj-Napoca, where the most expensive apartments in the country are located.

Although apartment prices have not seen major increases recently, developers, as well as owners of old apartments, have increased prices by 20% in the last two years in Brasov, Economica.net reported.

The city of Brasov surpasses the capital and ranks second in the list, with a sale price of EUR 1,647/usable square meter. There are, however, areas where the average goes up to around EUR 1,800/usable square meter.

Apartments in Bucharest, on the other hand, are sold for EUR 1,581/usable square meter, so they are approximately 5% more expensive than two years ago.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Apartment prices in Brasov exceed those in Bucharest

28 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The central Romanian city of Brasov has surpassed the capital Bucharest in terms of the price of apartments, according to classifieds portal Imobiliare.ro.

Bucharest was so far surpassed in prices only by Cluj-Napoca, where the most expensive apartments in the country are located.

Although apartment prices have not seen major increases recently, developers, as well as owners of old apartments, have increased prices by 20% in the last two years in Brasov, Economica.net reported.

The city of Brasov surpasses the capital and ranks second in the list, with a sale price of EUR 1,647/usable square meter. There are, however, areas where the average goes up to around EUR 1,800/usable square meter.

Apartments in Bucharest, on the other hand, are sold for EUR 1,581/usable square meter, so they are approximately 5% more expensive than two years ago.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years