Real Estate

Akcent Development kicks off construction of 723-apartment project in Bucharest

01 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Akcent Development has started the construction of Akcent City, a 723-apartment project in the Bucurestii Noi area of the Romanian capital. According to the developer, this is the largest residential project authorized in District 1 after the nZEB regulations came into force.

The residential complex will attract a EUR 90 million investment. All its five buildings will be developed in a single phase over 24 months (by October 2025).

Akcent City’s offer will range from studios to 4-room apartments, plus 915 underground and above-ground parking spaces and the required infrastructure for charging stations for electric vehicles.

The project was authorized mid-last year, and the building permit was issued according to the European energy efficiency and carbon reduction policies, the company said. The apartments will be equipped with state-of-the-art thermal power plants for heating, solar panels will be installed on the roofs to minimize electricity consumption, and highly energy-efficient carpentry will be used to meet the nZEB requirements.

The buildings will be developed with a thermosystem-ventilated facade mix, which will also ensure a very high degree of energy efficiency. In addition, the project is specifically designed to benefit from an increased resistance to earthquakes. 

Akcent Development, part of the Romanian entrepreneurial group Alfa Group, has 20+ years of experience in the real estate market, both in the office and residential sectors. 

The group’s portfolio includes more than 12,000 completed apartments in projects such as 19th Residence, 20th Residence, 21Residence Polytechnic, Exigent One and Exigent Two, Plaza Residence (phases 1-5), or Cloud9 Residence. The office segment includes the Mendeleev Office 5, Eminescu Offices projects, managed by the Asset Services Department of Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, Rosetti Tower, and Oscar One.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cushman & Wakefield Echinox)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Akcent Development kicks off construction of 723-apartment project in Bucharest

01 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Akcent Development has started the construction of Akcent City, a 723-apartment project in the Bucurestii Noi area of the Romanian capital. According to the developer, this is the largest residential project authorized in District 1 after the nZEB regulations came into force.

The residential complex will attract a EUR 90 million investment. All its five buildings will be developed in a single phase over 24 months (by October 2025).

Akcent City’s offer will range from studios to 4-room apartments, plus 915 underground and above-ground parking spaces and the required infrastructure for charging stations for electric vehicles.

The project was authorized mid-last year, and the building permit was issued according to the European energy efficiency and carbon reduction policies, the company said. The apartments will be equipped with state-of-the-art thermal power plants for heating, solar panels will be installed on the roofs to minimize electricity consumption, and highly energy-efficient carpentry will be used to meet the nZEB requirements.

The buildings will be developed with a thermosystem-ventilated facade mix, which will also ensure a very high degree of energy efficiency. In addition, the project is specifically designed to benefit from an increased resistance to earthquakes. 

Akcent Development, part of the Romanian entrepreneurial group Alfa Group, has 20+ years of experience in the real estate market, both in the office and residential sectors. 

The group’s portfolio includes more than 12,000 completed apartments in projects such as 19th Residence, 20th Residence, 21Residence Polytechnic, Exigent One and Exigent Two, Plaza Residence (phases 1-5), or Cloud9 Residence. The office segment includes the Mendeleev Office 5, Eminescu Offices projects, managed by the Asset Services Department of Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, Rosetti Tower, and Oscar One.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cushman & Wakefield Echinox)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards