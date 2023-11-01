Akcent Development kicks off construction of 723-apartment project in Bucharest

Akcent Development has started the construction of Akcent City, a 723-apartment project in the Bucurestii Noi area of the Romanian capital. According to the developer, this is the largest residential project authorized in District 1 after the nZEB regulations came into force.

The residential complex will attract a EUR 90 million investment. All its five buildings will be developed in a single phase over 24 months (by October 2025).

Akcent City’s offer will range from studios to 4-room apartments, plus 915 underground and above-ground parking spaces and the required infrastructure for charging stations for electric vehicles.

The project was authorized mid-last year, and the building permit was issued according to the European energy efficiency and carbon reduction policies, the company said. The apartments will be equipped with state-of-the-art thermal power plants for heating, solar panels will be installed on the roofs to minimize electricity consumption, and highly energy-efficient carpentry will be used to meet the nZEB requirements.

The buildings will be developed with a thermosystem-ventilated facade mix, which will also ensure a very high degree of energy efficiency. In addition, the project is specifically designed to benefit from an increased resistance to earthquakes.

Akcent Development, part of the Romanian entrepreneurial group Alfa Group, has 20+ years of experience in the real estate market, both in the office and residential sectors.

The group’s portfolio includes more than 12,000 completed apartments in projects such as 19th Residence, 20th Residence, 21Residence Polytechnic, Exigent One and Exigent Two, Plaza Residence (phases 1-5), or Cloud9 Residence. The office segment includes the Mendeleev Office 5, Eminescu Offices projects, managed by the Asset Services Department of Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, Rosetti Tower, and Oscar One.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cushman & Wakefield Echinox)