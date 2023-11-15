Central Romania: Brașov begins installing 80 Christmas trees and 1.2 million lights

The City Hall of Brașov, a popular mountain city in central Romania, has begun preparations for the winter holidays and the installation of festive lighting, with 80 Christmas trees and 1.2 million lights to be installed in the city.

This year's theme for the holiday lighting is "Classic and Elegant," an occasion to illuminate other emblematic buildings for Brașov, bringing holiday lights into neighborhoods, and decorating the city with fir trees, warm lights, and golden ornaments.

"We are getting ready to welcome the residents of Brașov and tourists starting from November 30, with a city full of color and light. This year, we are extending the concept of bringing holiday joy to neighborhoods. In addition to expanding the lighting beyond the central area, we will have 80 LED Christmas trees in all areas of the city so that every resident can feel the magic of the winter holidays close to home. We also aim to 'dress up' more buildings in Christmas lights than in previous years. Cinema Astra, Apollonia Cultural Bank, and the Schei Gate will be able to greet the residents and tourists in festive attire," said mayor Allen Coliban in the press release.

"And because Brașov is an environmentally friendly city, these holidays will not only come with more lights but also with a reduction in electricity consumption during this period. All festive lighting is with LED systems, and during the night, it will have an adaptive program, either by turning off the lights on major boulevards or by reducing the light flow," he added.

In addition to the traditional area (Republicii Street, Council Square, Eroilor Boulevard, N. Iorga Street, Mureșenilor Street, G. Barițiu Street, G. Dima Street, Constantin Brâncoveanu Street, Union Square, Prundului Street, Beethoven Row, Poarta Schei Street, Grigoraș Dinicu Street, Nicolae Bălcescu Street, and the Casa Armatei area), this year, decorations will also be added to several other areas in the city.

The LED trees will have a height of 6 meters and a width of 3.5 meters, each with 1,200 LEDs, and will be placed in areas of interest or heavily trafficked areas, such as parks or playgrounds.

To reduce electricity consumption, the newly-decorated areas will have the lights turned off from 1:00 AM to 6:00 AM. The intensity of the lights in the historic center will also be reduced in the same timeframe.

(Photo source: Brasovcity.ro)