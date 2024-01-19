Bosch sets up new company in Timisoara

German multinational Bosch said it will establish a new legal entity, a new company named Bosch Global Business Services, in Timisoara, western Romania, where it will transfer approximately 1,400 employees from Bosch Service Solutions SRL.

"Bosch is expanding by establishing a new legal entity in Timisoara, Bosch Global Business Services SRL, a decision that will impact approximately 1,400 employees. The Global Business Services division will be transferred from Bosch Service Solutions SRL, a company present in Timisoara since 2007, to a new legal entity. [...] This organizational change will not impact the working conditions of the transferred employees," the company stated in a press release.

Bosch Global Business Services is among the largest Shared Services centers in Eastern Europe. The division in Timisoara offers a range of administrative services, enhancing the efficiency of Bosch's internal operations. The controlling department in Timisoara manages a range of services, from financial data extraction, budget estimation and planning, to reporting to Bosch management. Additionally, the division provides financial, HR, and accounting services for the Bosch Group. Logistics and procurement are also handled from Timisoara, optimizing Bosch's supply chain operations. The entity also manages travel orders and reimbursement request processes.

With over 10,000 employees worldwide, Bosch Service Solutions is an international provider of technology-based services.

"We continue to heavily invest in expanding our service portfolio to cover all shared services areas and manage the complexity of tasks for established teams," said Martin Gladigow, General Manager of Bosch Global Business Services in Timisoara.

Since 2007, Bosch Service Solutions in Timisoara has been providing services to the Bosch Group and the Romanian market. In 2010, the collaboration with Global Business Services began. At the end of last year, there were approximately 2,000 employees in the two entities in Timisoara.

The Bosch Group has been present in Romania for 29 years and has approximately 9,830 employees in six entities. In 2022, Bosch generated consolidated sales of EUR 512 million on the Romanian market. The total net sales value, including sales to unconsolidated companies and internal deliveries to affiliates, reached EUR 2.1 billion.

The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its approximately 470 subsidiaries and regional companies in over 60 countries. At 136 locations worldwide, Bosch has approximately 85,500 associates engaged in research and development, nearly 44,000 of whom are software engineers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bosch)