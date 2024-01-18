Tech

Software company Aurachain appoints Septimiu Postelnicu as deputy CEO

18 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Aurachain, the AI-driven low-code platform for building digital process solutions, announced the appointment of Septimiu Postelnicu as deputy CEO, effective February 1, 2024. In his new role, he “will be instrumental in the company’s expansion in the EMEA region, managing operations and facilitating international scaling,” the company said.

With 25 years of international experience in financial services and sustainability, Septimiu Postelnicu has served in executive and non-executive supervisory roles in banking, leasing, consumer finance, and management consulting.

“Looking forward to contributing to Aurachain’s next level of growth as a leading AI-driven low-code global platform,” the new deputy CEO said. 

Aurachain also has offices in Romania and has announced projects on the local market with CEC Bank, BVB, and Depanero.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Aurachain)

Read next
Normal
Tech

Software company Aurachain appoints Septimiu Postelnicu as deputy CEO

18 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Aurachain, the AI-driven low-code platform for building digital process solutions, announced the appointment of Septimiu Postelnicu as deputy CEO, effective February 1, 2024. In his new role, he “will be instrumental in the company’s expansion in the EMEA region, managing operations and facilitating international scaling,” the company said.

With 25 years of international experience in financial services and sustainability, Septimiu Postelnicu has served in executive and non-executive supervisory roles in banking, leasing, consumer finance, and management consulting.

“Looking forward to contributing to Aurachain’s next level of growth as a leading AI-driven low-code global platform,” the new deputy CEO said. 

Aurachain also has offices in Romania and has announced projects on the local market with CEC Bank, BVB, and Depanero.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Aurachain)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System