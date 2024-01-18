Software company Aurachain appoints Septimiu Postelnicu as deputy CEO

Aurachain, the AI-driven low-code platform for building digital process solutions, announced the appointment of Septimiu Postelnicu as deputy CEO, effective February 1, 2024. In his new role, he “will be instrumental in the company’s expansion in the EMEA region, managing operations and facilitating international scaling,” the company said.

With 25 years of international experience in financial services and sustainability, Septimiu Postelnicu has served in executive and non-executive supervisory roles in banking, leasing, consumer finance, and management consulting.

“Looking forward to contributing to Aurachain’s next level of growth as a leading AI-driven low-code global platform,” the new deputy CEO said.

Aurachain also has offices in Romania and has announced projects on the local market with CEC Bank, BVB, and Depanero.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Aurachain)