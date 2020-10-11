Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 21:12
Social

Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners

10 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Officers of the London Metropolitan Police (Met) have returned 240 culturally significant specialist books worth over GBP 2.5 million (EUR 3.3 mln) to their rightful owners following a joint operation with Romanian authorities.

The books had been stolen in January 2017, during a highly sophisticated burglary in Feltham, London. The Romanian burglars broke in through the roof of a warehouse where the books were held and descended using a similar method to that used by Tom Cruise's character in one Mission: Impossible film. Thus, the British media called the Romanian burglars the Mission: Impossible gang.

All but four of the books, which include works from the seventeenth century by Italian astronomer Galileo, Sir Isaac Newton, and the eighteenth-century Spanish painter Francisco Goya, have been recovered. In September, the stolen books were discovered in Neamt county (northeastern Romania), buried underground in a garage.

Met detectives traveled to Bucharest in October to formally identify the books. They met with four of the five victims, along with Romanian police officers within the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), at Romania's National Library. The library's experts hosted the identification and assisted in the books' safe recovery and return to their owners.

Unfortunately, 83 of the books recovered suffered some damage, ranging from slight to severe. The damage was mainly caused by water and mold from underground storage and broken spines from poor methods of transportation. Twenty-eight were assessed as having substantial damage, and two books were so severely damaged they have been initially assessed as being beyond repair.

Met officers have worked for over three years, together with officers from the Romanian National Police acting under the direct guidance of DIICOT and Italian Carabinieri for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, supported by Europol and Eurojust, on the international operation to recover the books and bring the offenders to justice. The books were transported to Romania by an organized crime group, who were all Romanian nationals. The men, twelve in total, were jailed at Kingston Crown Court in early October for the commission of burglaries at commercial premises across the United Kingdom.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: met.police.uk)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 12:49
18 September 2020
Social
Rare books stolen from London, including works by Galileo Galilei and Isaac Newton, found in NE Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 21:12
Social

Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners

10 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Officers of the London Metropolitan Police (Met) have returned 240 culturally significant specialist books worth over GBP 2.5 million (EUR 3.3 mln) to their rightful owners following a joint operation with Romanian authorities.

The books had been stolen in January 2017, during a highly sophisticated burglary in Feltham, London. The Romanian burglars broke in through the roof of a warehouse where the books were held and descended using a similar method to that used by Tom Cruise's character in one Mission: Impossible film. Thus, the British media called the Romanian burglars the Mission: Impossible gang.

All but four of the books, which include works from the seventeenth century by Italian astronomer Galileo, Sir Isaac Newton, and the eighteenth-century Spanish painter Francisco Goya, have been recovered. In September, the stolen books were discovered in Neamt county (northeastern Romania), buried underground in a garage.

Met detectives traveled to Bucharest in October to formally identify the books. They met with four of the five victims, along with Romanian police officers within the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), at Romania's National Library. The library's experts hosted the identification and assisted in the books' safe recovery and return to their owners.

Unfortunately, 83 of the books recovered suffered some damage, ranging from slight to severe. The damage was mainly caused by water and mold from underground storage and broken spines from poor methods of transportation. Twenty-eight were assessed as having substantial damage, and two books were so severely damaged they have been initially assessed as being beyond repair.

Met officers have worked for over three years, together with officers from the Romanian National Police acting under the direct guidance of DIICOT and Italian Carabinieri for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, supported by Europol and Eurojust, on the international operation to recover the books and bring the offenders to justice. The books were transported to Romania by an organized crime group, who were all Romanian nationals. The men, twelve in total, were jailed at Kingston Crown Court in early October for the commission of burglaries at commercial premises across the United Kingdom.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: met.police.uk)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 12:49
18 September 2020
Social
Rare books stolen from London, including works by Galileo Galilei and Isaac Newton, found in NE Romania
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"
09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday
03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament