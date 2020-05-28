Bolt launches food delivery service in Bucharest

Transportation platform Bolt launched the Bolt Food delivery service in Bucharest on Wednesday, May 27, shortly after its competitor Uber announced that it was withdrawing its similar feature, UberEats, from the market.

All Bolt Food deliveries are contactless.

"Food delivery has become a service in high demand and essential over the past two months. That is why we have rushed the preparations for its launch, mobilizing all the local resources we had and managing to bring it to the market in just a few weeks. Normally, the launch of a new service takes several months and has dedicated resources allocated. Still, in this case, the market opportunity and our desire to offer our partners new sources of income have prevailed. The service has been made available to customers in record time," said Cristian Salceanu, Country Manager of Bolt Romania.

(Photo: blog.bolt.eu)

[email protected]