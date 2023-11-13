First Black Hawk helicopter for emergency situations delivered to Romania, six others to follow

The first Black Hawk helicopter to be used in emergency situations in Romania landed at the headquarters of the General Aviation Inspectorate of the Ministry of Interior (MAI) on Saturday, November 11. Six others are to be delivered by the end of the year.

The MAI General Aviation Inspectorate purchased seven Black Hawk helicopters within the European Vision 2020 project. Three will be delivered this week, and the rest by the end of 2023.

The helicopters will be used in emergency situations. According to the official announcement, three are configured for maritime operations and three for land operations, while one helicopter was purchased to support the operational structures of the Romanian Police.

(Photo source: Facebook/Departamentul pentru Situatii de Urgenta)