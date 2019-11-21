Romanians spent EUR 250 mln for online purchases on Black Friday this year

The online payments recorded during the November 15 - 17 weekend, when most local online stores had Black Friday discount campaigns, amounted to over RON 245 million (EUR 52 mln), up 24% compared to Black Friday 2018, Profit.ro informed quoting data supplied by online payments platform PayU Romania.

Taking into account the orders paid online and those paid with cash on delivery, Romanians spent over RON 1.2 billion (EUR 250 mln) on online Black Friday purchases this year.

Some 500,000 transactions were generated in the PayU Romania system, an increase of 33% compared to last year.

About 80% of this amount, respectively over RON 198 mln (EUR 42 mln), was registered on Friday, November 15, when the biggest local online retailer eMAG had its Black Friday event (eMAG alone said its sales on the day reached RON 499 mln - EUR 105 mln).

The “golden minute” set a new record for online payments: between 7:27-7:28, PayU recorded 2,140 online payments, almost double compared to last year.

The ranking of online shopping remains this year dominated by IT&C products, followed by eTail products and services.

The average value of the shopping basket was RON 484 (some EUR 100), 18% lower than last year, while the average shopping basket paid in installments increased by 5% and reached RON 974 (some EUR 200).

Over 37% of the total sales were paid with a card in interest-free installments. The largest online transaction was worth close to RON 58,000 (EUR 12,200), the shopping basket including IT&C products.

(Photo: Pixabay)

