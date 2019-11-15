Biggest online retailer in Romania reports EUR 24 mln Black Friday sales in 30 minutes

The biggest Romanian online retailer eMAG recorded sales of RON 115 million (EUR 24 mln) in the first 30 minutes of its Black Friday campaign, on November 15. The retailer opened its campaign at 7:25. At that time, it had 220,000 visitors on its website who placed over 100,000 orders in the first 10 minutes.

Over 250,000 products were ordered in the first 30 minutes, of the 3.5 million discounted products in the Black Friday offer. Some 85% of the orders came from mobile devices.

eMAG expects sales of over RON 500 million (EUR 105 million) on Black Friday, over 10% higher than last year.

