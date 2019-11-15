Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 11/15/2019 - 09:31
Business
Biggest online retailer in Romania reports EUR 24 mln Black Friday sales in 30 minutes
15 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The biggest Romanian online retailer eMAG recorded sales of RON 115 million (EUR 24 mln) in the first 30 minutes of its Black Friday campaign, on November 15. The retailer opened its campaign at 7:25. At that time, it had 220,000 visitors on its website who placed over 100,000 orders in the first 10 minutes.

Over 250,000 products were ordered in the first 30 minutes, of the 3.5 million discounted products in the Black Friday offer. Some 85% of the orders came from mobile devices.

eMAG expects sales of over RON 500 million (EUR 105 million) on Black Friday, over 10% higher than last year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 11/15/2019 - 09:31
Business
Biggest online retailer in Romania reports EUR 24 mln Black Friday sales in 30 minutes
15 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The biggest Romanian online retailer eMAG recorded sales of RON 115 million (EUR 24 mln) in the first 30 minutes of its Black Friday campaign, on November 15. The retailer opened its campaign at 7:25. At that time, it had 220,000 visitors on its website who placed over 100,000 orders in the first 10 minutes.

Over 250,000 products were ordered in the first 30 minutes, of the 3.5 million discounted products in the Black Friday offer. Some 85% of the orders came from mobile devices.

eMAG expects sales of over RON 500 million (EUR 105 million) on Black Friday, over 10% higher than last year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 November 2019
Eco
Netflix crew filming documentary in Romania allegedly assaulted by loggers
15 November 2019
Sports
Tense atmosphere before decisive match between Romania and Sweden in Euro 2020 qualifiers
14 November 2019
Politics
EP committees endorse Romanian MEP for transport commissioner
14 November 2019
Business
Romania hits the brake on economic growth in Q3 2019
14 November 2019
Business
Romania’s new finance minister says previous Govt. used two budgets, “like Al Capone”
13 November 2019
Politics
Romanian president rejects debate with former PM: She represents the worst in politics in recent years
13 November 2019
Eco
Australian sailing vlogger of Romanian origin to help Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg get back to Europe
11 November 2019
Social
Who did the Romanians abroad vote for? Iohannis won in all major communities, except for Netherlands and Denmark

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40