Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/16/2021 - 14:48
Events

Black Eyed Peas, Alan Walker to perform at Neversea festival in Romania

16 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alan Walker, Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Don Diablo are among the artists set to perform at next year’s edition of Neversea, the music festival held on a beach in Constanţa, on the Romanian coast of the Black Sea.

Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Don Diablo are among those who were scheduled to perform at this year's edition of the event, which was not held because of the pandemic. 

Black Eyed Peas previously performed in Romania in 2018 at Untold, in Cluj-Napoca.

The announced line-up for the 2022 edition of Neversea also includes Tchami, Timmy Trumpet, Tujamo, Ummet Ozcan, W&W and ZHU.

The secondary stages of the festival will host performances from BBNO$, Borgore, Dirtyphonics, Mahony, Netsky, Priku, Raresh, Sit and Sublee B2B CAP.

Neversea is scheduled to take place between July 7 and July 10, 2022. More on the program here.

(Photo: Christian Bertrand | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/16/2021 - 14:48
Events

Black Eyed Peas, Alan Walker to perform at Neversea festival in Romania

16 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alan Walker, Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Don Diablo are among the artists set to perform at next year’s edition of Neversea, the music festival held on a beach in Constanţa, on the Romanian coast of the Black Sea.

Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Don Diablo are among those who were scheduled to perform at this year's edition of the event, which was not held because of the pandemic. 

Black Eyed Peas previously performed in Romania in 2018 at Untold, in Cluj-Napoca.

The announced line-up for the 2022 edition of Neversea also includes Tchami, Timmy Trumpet, Tujamo, Ummet Ozcan, W&W and ZHU.

The secondary stages of the festival will host performances from BBNO$, Borgore, Dirtyphonics, Mahony, Netsky, Priku, Raresh, Sit and Sublee B2B CAP.

Neversea is scheduled to take place between July 7 and July 10, 2022. More on the program here.

(Photo: Christian Bertrand | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks