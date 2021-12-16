Black Eyed Peas, Alan Walker to perform at Neversea festival in Romania

Alan Walker, Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Don Diablo are among the artists set to perform at next year’s edition of Neversea, the music festival held on a beach in Constanţa, on the Romanian coast of the Black Sea.

Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Don Diablo are among those who were scheduled to perform at this year's edition of the event, which was not held because of the pandemic.

Black Eyed Peas previously performed in Romania in 2018 at Untold, in Cluj-Napoca.

The announced line-up for the 2022 edition of Neversea also includes Tchami, Timmy Trumpet, Tujamo, Ummet Ozcan, W&W and ZHU.

The secondary stages of the festival will host performances from BBNO$, Borgore, Dirtyphonics, Mahony, Netsky, Priku, Raresh, Sit and Sublee B2B CAP.

Neversea is scheduled to take place between July 7 and July 10, 2022. More on the program here.

(Photo: Christian Bertrand | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com