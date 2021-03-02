Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike to go on stage at Romania’s Neversea festival

Neversea, a popular music festival held at the Romanian seaside, announced the first artists for this year’s edition.

Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Don Diablo, Nicky Romero, Tchami, Tyga, and Ummet Ozcan B2B Brennan Heart are among the artists who have reconfirmed their presence at the festival. They will perform on the event’s main stage.

The lineup also includes top names from the techno, deep house, dubstep and drum & bass genres. Among them, Borgore, Dub FX, Arapu, Cezar B2B Praslea, Kozo B2B Dan Andrei, Priku, Raresh, Sit, and Sublee B2B Cap.

“The organizers will follow all the authorities’ decisions and recommendations for the festival, and will create a safe environment for new unforgettable experiences by the sea. The health and safety of fans, artists, residents of Constanta and people involved in organizing the event are the main duty and responsibility of the creators of Neversea, along with the guaranteed fun of the festival,” reads the press release quoted by News.ro.

The same source said that over 90% of the fans who bought passes and tickets for the 2020 edition of the Neversea festival have turned them into an Anytime Pass, allowing access to any of the upcoming three editions of the festival. Those who have not yet secured entry to the festival can purchase Freedom Passports to attend this year's event.

The Neversea Festival takes place on a beach in Constanta between July 8 and July 11.

(Photo source: Facebook/Neversea)