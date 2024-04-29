Birds part of protected species found by police at a private residence near Bucharest and released

Seventeen birds from species protected by law were found by police at the residence of a man in Domneşti, Ilfov county, in southern Romania, and were subsequently released into the wild. The police have opened a criminal case related to the matter.

During checks, police officers from the Ilfov Animal Protection Office discovered that the owner of a property in Domneşti had 17 birds from several protected species. Specifically, he had 5 hawfinches, 7 goldfinches, 1 brambling, 1 chaffinch, and 3 greenfinches, in an aviary at his home address. These birds are protected by law under Emergency Ordinance 57/2007 regarding protected natural areas and the conservation of natural habitats, flora, and wildlife.

A team from the Directorate of Biodiversity of the General Commissariat of the National Environmental Guard was also present at the inspection, according to News.ro.

The officers opened a criminal investigation into the possession, transport, trade, or exchange for any purpose of specimens taken from nature at any stage of their biological cycle, according to the police.

"Together with representatives of the police and a biologist from the Romanian Ornithological Society, a number of 17 bird specimens from the greenfinch, goldfinch, brambling, and hawfinch species were identified as being illegally held by the individual in question. All these bird species are protected, of national interest, and require strict protection. Considering these aspects, the specimens were released into the natural environment, and a criminal complaint was filed in accordance with the provisions of the law," the representatives of the National Environmental Guard stated.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ISU Ilfov)