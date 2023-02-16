Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the world, plans to make new hires in its technology hub in Iași, eastern Romania, by the end of 2023.

"Binance is constantly hiring and expanding worldwide, and Romania, known for its performance in IT and technology, is an important point on our map. We opened our first technology hub in the country in Iași in September of last year after substantial discussions with the government of Romania, and this year we are entering a natural growth stage where we want to attract numerous talents to our new center," says Ilie Pușcaș, Binance Country Manager, in the press release.

The first available positions for the center in Iași are open to IT specialists and include Backend, QA, Frontend, and Mobile areas. The required expertise is focused primarily on Java, typescript, iOS and Android, MENA stack, automation, and framework.

Binance is also currently recruiting in the Customer Support department for its offices in Bucharest.

Romania is the second European country in which Binance allows transactions in the local currency. The company recently added the fiat trading pair BUSD/RON in Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Binance)