ING Group’s tech hub in Romania offers four-day workweek option to employees

Employees of ING Hubs Romania, the global technology hub of ING Group, can choose to work four days a week starting January 2023. The company decided to offer this option to its staff following the positive results of a six-month pilot program.

The adoption of the new work system within the company will be done voluntarily and gradually during the following months, based on registrations.

The employees will not work fewer hours, however. The new way of working involves moving from 5 working days with 8 hours per day to 4 working days per week with 10 hours/day, in accordance with the legislation in force. Also, employees can switch to the option of 9 hours of work per day for 4 days and 0.5 days off per week.

The pilot project for testing the four-week system involved 9 teams from ING Hubs Romania and took place over 6 months. The company monitored indicators such as productivity, incident response speed, required overtime, employee satisfaction, morale, and workload.

The company will keep its hybrid working system, which means employees can work from home or the new headquarters in Bucharest, combining remote and office work.

In 2023, ING Hubs said it would continue to develop projects in core banking, data management, mobile applications, and digital banking products. It is also looking to complete its teams with specialists or students and young graduates.

ING Group's Romanian technology hub ended 2022 with a turnover of EUR 113 million (preliminary data) and 1,600 employees. This year, it targets a turnover of EUR 150 million and a team of 1,800 people.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mooshny/Dreamstime.com)