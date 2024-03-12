Bike trail linking Timişoara to Zrenjanin to reopen this month

Cyclists can use again the trail linking Timişoara, in western Romania, to Zrenjanin, in Serbia, starting this month as the temporary border crossing point on the path is scheduled to reopen in the last weekend of March, the Timiş County Council announced.

The trail is 70 km long, with 37 km in Romania. The border crossing point is open only on weekends.

Timiş County Council requested the opening of a temporary border crossing point for the last weekend of every month between March and October of this year. So far, it received approval for two weekends, namely March 30-31 and April 27-28. Other dates will be updated, the institution said.

“The success of the border crossing on two wheels to Serbia in previous years determined the Timiş County Council to ask the Timişoara Border Police to open a monthly border crossing point, and during two weekends in June, when World Cycling Day is celebrated, and September, when World Mobility Day is marked,” the Timiş County Council said.

(Photo: Anyaberkut | Dreamstime.com)

