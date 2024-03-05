Timișoara City Hall kicks off construction of new EUR 23 mln stadium

The City Hall of Timișoara, in western Romania, kicked off construction work at a new stadium on Monday, March 4. The investment amounts to RON 115 million (roughly EUR 23 million) and is set to be completed in just over two years.

The "first stadium built in Timişoara after the Revolution" will have a built area of over 10,000 sqm, 10,101 seats, natural grass, and ultra-modern equipment, the City Hall said. It will be category 4 under the UEFA and IFAB (International Football Association Board) requirements, being also suitable for international competitions.

"Today is a day that the Timisoara community has been waiting for too long. The day we turn a years-long promise into reality: we started the construction of the stadium. It's one of our strategic investments, and that's why we're financing it entirely from the local budget, from the money of all the people of Timișoara, without waiting for Bucharest," mayor Dominic Fritz said.

The new Arena Eroii Timișoarei stadium is being built on Calea Buziașului. On the plot of land of almost 53,000 sqm, the City Hall will also set up a parking lot with over 430 spaces and a green area.

The future stadium will be able to host both official football competitions and the training of the teams from the children's and junior centers. It will also be a good location for large events and concerts.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Timisoara)