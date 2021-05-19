Recruiting platform BestJobs raised EUR 3.37 mln with 5-yr bond

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

BestJobs Recrutare, the company that operates the online recruitment platform bestjobs.ro, raised EUR 3.37 mln by a private placement of corporate bonds to be later listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The company envisaged raising between EUR 2 mln and EUR 5 mln.

The bonds issued in the private placement held between May 6 and May 17 are denominated in euro, have a maturity of 5 years, a fixed annual coupon rate of 5.8% set by the issuer, and the coupons are paid semi-annually, Profit.ro reported.

The funds obtained are intended for international expansion, the transformation of the existing online platform into a complex marketplace of integrated services dedicated to personal and professional development, as well as the acceleration of other company projects.

The recruitment platform was founded in 2000 by Călin Fusu, who also controls Neogen.

