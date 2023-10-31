Finance

BCR Group reports its Jan-Sep net profit up 10% y/y to EUR 344 mln

31 October 2023

Romanian financial group BCR Group announced a net profit of RON 1.7 billion (EUR 344 million) in January-September, up some 10% y/y.

The results were “driven by improved operating results underpinned by advance in customer business,” the bank announced.

Net interest income surged 27.0% to RON 2.67 billion (EUR 541 million), driven by higher business volumes and market rates.

Net loans and advances to customers increased, however, by only 2.4% YTD to RON 56.7 billion (EUR 11.4 billion) as of the end of September (no y/y comparison provided). 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)

