Business

Romania photo of the day: Bucharest’s Baneasa Airport to reopen next spring after refurbishment works

12 November 2021
The Aurel Vlaicu Baneasa Airport in northern Bucharest is to become fully operational in the spring of 2022 after refurbishment works that took two years, George Dorobantu, the general manager of the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB), announced on November 11. The Bucharest Airports Company shared a few photos from inside the airport, as it marked the completion of the revamping works. (Photo source: Bucharest Airports on Facebook)

“The equipment of other institutions connected to the airport, such as the border police and those that ensure passenger security, will be installed next, and we’ll have the airport fully operational next year, probably in March-April,” George Dorobantu said, quoted by Digi24.

According to him, Bucharest’s secondary airport will be able to process at least 200 passengers per hour.

The CNAB general manager also said that cutting-edge equipment was installed at the Baneasa Airport, some even more modern than those found at the main Otopeni Airport. 

In the long run, the airport is set to reach an annual capacity of about one million passengers, “maybe even more,” with a primary focus on business and charter flights.

“We can operate only between 6 am and 10 pm, meaning only on certain passenger segments,” George Dorobantu said.

“Another objective is for this airport to be a buffer for Otopeni, to take over a part of the flights from Otopeni during busy periods,” he added.

The Bucharest Airports Company marked on Thursday, November 11, the completion of the rehabilitation works at Baneasa Airport, in the presence of acting transport minister Dan Vilceanu and state secretary Ionel Scriosteanu. The contract had a value of about RON 66 million without VAT.

Baneasa Airport was used mostly for domestic and low-cost flights before closing to commercial flights in 2012.

Normal
1

