Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 12:13
Business

Works on Bucharest’s secondary airport extended by two months

20 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The refurbishment works on the Aurel Vlaicu Băneasa Airport will take another two months because of additional security requirements for the baggage carousel lanes, Agerpres reported.

The works were scheduled to be completed on July 21. They will last another two months, with the delivery scheduled “sometime in fall,” Cosmin Peşteşan, the general manager of the Bucharest Airports Company, explained.

“There were some additional security requirements regarding the baggage lanes, and, considering the traffic is not overwhelming to require the opening of Băneasa, and the demand isn’t big, we decided on an extension so that the project is completed according to the required norms and legislation. The extension is of two months,” Peşteşan said, quoted by Agerpres.

The airport was used mostly for domestic and low-cost flights before closing to commercial flights in 2012. Last month, it served the planes of the delegations of several football teams that played in Bucharest at the Euro2020 championship. 

According to the current strategy, the airport would host business and luxury charter flights. 

“The strategy we currently target is to have luxury charters; we had some requests for business flights. For the time being, we’re not looking at moving traffic from Henri Coandă airport, and we don’t want to move the low-cost flights,” Peşteşan said.

The works on the Băneasa Airport amount to RON 55 million. 

Bucharest’s secondary airport will be rehabilitated for EUR 12 mln

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 14:22
16 March 2021
RI +
All aboard! A short guide to Bucharest’s new train connection to the airport
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 12:13
Business

Works on Bucharest’s secondary airport extended by two months

20 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The refurbishment works on the Aurel Vlaicu Băneasa Airport will take another two months because of additional security requirements for the baggage carousel lanes, Agerpres reported.

The works were scheduled to be completed on July 21. They will last another two months, with the delivery scheduled “sometime in fall,” Cosmin Peşteşan, the general manager of the Bucharest Airports Company, explained.

“There were some additional security requirements regarding the baggage lanes, and, considering the traffic is not overwhelming to require the opening of Băneasa, and the demand isn’t big, we decided on an extension so that the project is completed according to the required norms and legislation. The extension is of two months,” Peşteşan said, quoted by Agerpres.

The airport was used mostly for domestic and low-cost flights before closing to commercial flights in 2012. Last month, it served the planes of the delegations of several football teams that played in Bucharest at the Euro2020 championship. 

According to the current strategy, the airport would host business and luxury charter flights. 

“The strategy we currently target is to have luxury charters; we had some requests for business flights. For the time being, we’re not looking at moving traffic from Henri Coandă airport, and we don’t want to move the low-cost flights,” Peşteşan said.

The works on the Băneasa Airport amount to RON 55 million. 

Bucharest’s secondary airport will be rehabilitated for EUR 12 mln

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 14:22
16 March 2021
RI +
All aboard! A short guide to Bucharest’s new train connection to the airport
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks