Romanian lender Banca Transilvania ups net profit by 8% in the first half

Local lender Banca Transilvania ended the first six months of this year with a net profit of RON 496 million (some EUR 110 million), up around 8% over the same period the previous year.

Meanwhile, Banca Transilvania Financial Group recorded a net profit of RON 513 million (EUR 113.2 million), up 6% year-on-year.

The group closed the first semester of 2017 with RON 53.4 billion (EUR 11.7 billion) in total assets, out of which RON 53.2 billion related to the bank, comprised of loans and advances to customers and net finance lease investments in proportion of 54%.

In this period, the loans Banca Transilvania granted to customers (unadjusted by the impairment allowance and before any write-off operations) increased by 5% for each of the business lines. The bank granted 80.000 new loans to individuals, SMEs and Corporate customers in the first six months, which totaled over RON 6 billion (EUR 1.3 billion).

“Our results confirm the internal growth estimations for this year and we are pleased to see that our role in the Romanian economy grows with every progress achieved by each of our business lines. This progress translates also in the 80.000 new loans which have been granted this year to our customers,” said Horia Ciorcilă, Chairman of the Board of Administration of Banca Transilvania.

On the SMEs and micro segment, the bank’s number of active customers increased by over 18% year-on-year, to nearly 230.000. Also, the first six months of 2017 brought 47% additional volumes of placements (RON 1.6 billion in 2017, as compared with RON 1.1 billion in 2016, partially driven by a re-segmentation of the company business lines), the bank announced.

At the end of June 30, 2017, Banca Transilvania had nearly 3 million cards issued to customers, with a transactional volume of RON 22 billion (EUR 4.85 billion) in the first six months of the year. Contactless payments increased by 4.7 times when compared to same period of 2016, in terms of number of transactions, and by 5.9 times, in terms of volumes of transactions.

In the first half of the year, the number of customers using Internet banking services has reached 900,000, while over 300,000 are using mobile banking.

Banca Transilvania contributed with RON 2.1 billion (some EUR 465 million) to the state budget in the last five years, in its own name and on behalf of its employees and customers.

Romanian Banca Transilvania removes fees for most used bank operations

Irina Marica, [email protected]