Bacau Airport in eastern Romania targets cargo market after Wizz Air reduced activity

The international airport in Bacau, eastern Romania, will seek to develop new business lines, including cargo transportation, County Council head Valentin Ivancea announced at a press conference on January 11, after Wizz Air scaled down its activity in the city.

The airport will be organised as a share company, Ivancea also announced, explaining that this is the main action taken after an audit was carried out last year, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Wizz Air announced recently that it decided to close its base at Bacau Airport and abandon a number of routes serving the city.

The airport has been in talks with Ryanair, but no conclusion has been reached so far, County Council head Ivancea disclosed.

Wizz Air is the only passenger air transport company that operates flights at Bacau Airport. Although it has announced the closure of the base in Bacau, the air carrier will still have a few flights left.

(Photo source: Facebook/Aeroportul International "George Enescu" Bacau)