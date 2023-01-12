Business

Bacau Airport in eastern Romania targets cargo market after Wizz Air reduced activity

12 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The international airport in Bacau, eastern Romania, will seek to develop new business lines, including cargo transportation, County Council head Valentin Ivancea announced at a press conference on January 11, after Wizz Air scaled down its activity in the city.

The airport will be organised as a share company, Ivancea also announced, explaining that this is the main action taken after an audit was carried out last year, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Wizz Air announced recently that it decided to close its base at Bacau Airport and abandon a number of routes serving the city.

The airport has been in talks with Ryanair, but no conclusion has been reached so far, County Council head Ivancea disclosed.

Wizz Air is the only passenger air transport company that operates flights at Bacau Airport. Although it has announced the closure of the base in Bacau, the air carrier will still have a few flights left.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Aeroportul International "George Enescu" Bacau)

Read next
Normal
Business

Bacau Airport in eastern Romania targets cargo market after Wizz Air reduced activity

12 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The international airport in Bacau, eastern Romania, will seek to develop new business lines, including cargo transportation, County Council head Valentin Ivancea announced at a press conference on January 11, after Wizz Air scaled down its activity in the city.

The airport will be organised as a share company, Ivancea also announced, explaining that this is the main action taken after an audit was carried out last year, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Wizz Air announced recently that it decided to close its base at Bacau Airport and abandon a number of routes serving the city.

The airport has been in talks with Ryanair, but no conclusion has been reached so far, County Council head Ivancea disclosed.

Wizz Air is the only passenger air transport company that operates flights at Bacau Airport. Although it has announced the closure of the base in Bacau, the air carrier will still have a few flights left.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Aeroportul International "George Enescu" Bacau)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest