Romania's major fertilizers producer Azomureș suspends production in December

Romania's major fertilizers producer Azomureș announced that it will suspend its production of ammonia and fertilizers in December due to "a set of policies and lack of action by the authorities" that are negatively affecting the large local industry, Economica.net reported.

Currently, only maintenance activities are taking place in the factory. The production will resume at the beginning of January at the earliest.

On the upside, the company's management announced that there will be no redundancies. Only the night shifts will be cancelled. Thus, the 5-600 employees who used to be employed in production could have "slightly reduced" incomes, the management assured.

The company's management says it is concerned about the long-term prospects and is asking the authorities to support the fertilizer industry in Romania.

In addition, Azomureș CEO Josh Zacharias warns of a looming crisis in Romanian agriculture and industry, citing cost pressures from local inflation, anti-competitive practices and a future 1% tax on revenues.

(Photo source: Facebook/Azomures)