Romanian entrepreneur embarks on 14-hour run around government building in protest of fiscal measures

Romanian entrepreneur Cosmin Răileanu embarked on a 14-hour run around the Romanian Government building as a protest against the new fiscal and budgetary measures. He began his run on Wednesday, November 8, at 7:00 AM.

The entrepreneur aims to draw attention to the legislative impact on the business environment, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, which hinders their economic development.

The marathon, spanning 14 hours and 110 kilometers, consists of 168 loops of approximately 650 meters each, symbolizing the average number of hours an entrepreneur dedicates daily to their business. Through this action, Cosmin Răileanu aims to highlight the constant effort and dedication required to sustain a small or medium-sized enterprise in Romania's current economic context.

"I see injustice around me. I feel the pulse of entrepreneurs, society, and people in general, and I cannot remain indifferent," Răileanu said. "I strongly believe that the impact of the new legislative measures irreversibly constrains the entrepreneurial spirit. It is time for all of us to transform, and I believe it is possible if we have healthy principles, not only in the entrepreneurial but also in the political and governmental sphere."

Cosmin Răileanu, the founder of the Entrepreneur's Tribe community, with over 1,100 members, aims to stimulate positive change in government policies. He invites members of the government to join his run to experience and better understand the daily challenges faced by Romanian entrepreneurs.

Răileanu is at the helm of a construction materials company that grew to EUR 15 million in revenue. As the founder of his own company, an entrepreneur, and a parent, he has been a speaker at TEDx Băneasa, nominated for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023, and participated in the TV show "Imperiul Leilor" in 2020 and 2022, where he sparked numerous discussions.

Last year, aiming to draw attention to the danger posed by the E85 road, also known as the "Death Road," Cosmin Răileanu ran for over 20 hours covering the distance from Bacău to Râmnicu Sărat.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cosmin Raileanu)