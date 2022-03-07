Foreign Affairs minister: Canada to restart air policing mission in Romania this summer

Canada will resume the air policing activity in Romania in July, foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu said at a press conference following his meeting with Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly in Bucharest.

Six CF-18 aircraft will be involved, Aurescu explained, quoted by Agerpres.

Until December, a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) detachment carried out air policing missions in the country as part of Canada’s NATO commitments.

The number of the Canadian military in the country could reach 200 this year, Melanie Joly said.

