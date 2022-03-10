Profile picture for user andreich
Politics

RO radical party AUR takes deep plunge in polls

10 March 2022
Romanian radical party AUR lost 3.5 points in a month (to 18.9) after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to an INSCOP poll conducted on March 2-7, quoted by G4media.ro.

It is the first time since the 2020 parliamentary elections that AUR has reversed its upward trend in opinion polls and is declining in voting options.

The decline occurs amid the outbreak of the war and the end of the pandemic narrative from the public debate.

The Social Democratic Party PSD leads with 32% of the voting intentions (a slight decrease compared to 32.7% in February).

Liberal Party PNL climbs to second place with 19.9% ​​(up from 16.6% in February), marginally above the radical party AUR.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

