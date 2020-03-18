Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 15:12
Business
Adobe Romania employees offered USD 250 to buy home office equipment
18 March 2020
The employees of Adobe Romania, the largest research and development center Adobe has in Europe, are working from home starting March 12, in order to limit the risk of exposure to contact the coronavirus, the company announced.

In this context, the company not only encouraged the team of almost 700 employees to take home any work equipment they might need (such as laptop, monitor, keyboard, mouse, headphones), but it also offered USD 250 to each member of the team, to be used for the acquisition of home office equipment.

The money can be spent on electronics (such as headphones, monitors, internet devices), furniture (office desk or chair) or subscriptions for phone or internet services. The company will refund the sum to the employees.

“Our colleagues’ health is our first priority. In IT, we have the advantage of adapting quite fast to work from home and our colleagues in Adobe are used with the procedures for working remotely, as they frequently collaborate with fellows from other timezones,” said Cris Radu, Site Leader Adobe Romania and Vice President of Engineering.

To stay connected with the team, Adobe employees use digital videoconference and internal messaging solutions, while their daily meetings take place by a normal schedule.

The measure to work from home, valid for all Adobe employees, is set until April 12, with the possibility of extension depending on the evolution of the situation at national and International level.

The Romanian authorities recommended employees to work from home in this period if they have this option, to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

1
 

Get in Touch with Us