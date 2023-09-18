Documentary films for children and teenagers screened at Astra Film Junior in Sibiu

Astra Film Junior, the educational documentary film festival dedicated to children and teenagers, holds a new edition in Sibiu next month, from October 16 to 22. The selected productions will be screened in cinemas and a full-dome 360 cinema, with the lineup covering some of the newest and best on the market for narrative documentary films for the young audience.

Designed for three age groups, namely 6+, 11+, and 15+, the festival also includes the traditional comic strip competition and the Documentary Film Workshop.

“Since 1993 and up to now, Astra Film Festival has managed to create its own audience in a genre of film that was unknown until then. Although documentary film is becoming increasingly popular, it is not yet included in cinema programs. As for children and teenagers, they consume a lot of audiovisual content but very little cinema. We thought of this festival within a festival for them: to bring them back to the experience of cinema. We invite them to the magical realm of documentary film,” said Dumitru Budrala, founder-director of Astra Film Festival.

In addition to the film screenings for the juniors, a special screening for teachers will also be held within the “Profession: Educator” project.

Astra Film Festival Sibiu, launched in 1993 as an innovative project, is one of the most important non-fiction film festivals in Europe. It holds its 30th edition this year, in October, with an official selection comprising over 130 films from 40+ countries.

