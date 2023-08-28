Sibiu: 130 films from over 40 countries join Astra Film Festival’s 2023 lineup

Astra Film Festival holds its 30th edition this year, with an official selection comprising over 130 films from 40+ countries. The event, one of the largest in Europe dedicated to non-fiction productions, is set to take place in Sibiu from October 15 to 22.

This year’s lineup includes 75 national premieres and films already acclaimed at prestigious festivals such as Sundance, Cannes, Berlinale, and IDFA, the organizers said.

The festival program is further enriched by films selected for full-dome projection, exhibitions, concerts, parties, and surprise events.

A total of 43 films have been selected in the four competitive sections of the Astra Film Festival in Sibiu (Romania, Emerging Voices of Documentary, Central and Eastern Europe, and DocSchool), of which 31 are world, European, or national premieres.

In addition to these sections, the festival offers several dozen more films in special programs, including DokTank (the festival’s industry program), Astra Film Junior (an educational program through documentary film), Cinema DOM screenings in Piața Mare, and profiles dedicated to masters of documentary cinema.

Further details can be found here.

The International Documentary Film Festival Astra Film in Sibiu was launched in 1993 as an innovative project and has since become one of the most important non-fiction film festivals in Europe. It is held under the High Patronage of the President of Romania, organized by Astra Film, CNM Astra, and the Astra Film Foundation.

(Photo source: Facebook/Astra Film Festival)