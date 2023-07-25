Artown: Street art festival returns to Ploiești for second edition starting this weekend

Artown Festival, a street art festival that aims to “reclaim the city through art,” is set to take place in Ploiești, a city 60 km north of Bucharest, between July 28th and August 6th.

As part of the event, 3,000 sqm of walls will be covered by 19 murals designed by 37 artists from 14 countries. The program also includes more than 50 street art interventions by 25 artists and crews, theater and poetry performances, various workshops, concerts and contemporary dance moments.

All events are held in public venues, and entrance is free of charge.

With the interventions it holds, the festival aims to “create dialogues for the community and monologues for those watching, while also standing for an invitation to change.”

The artists and crews working on interventions around the city are Aeul & Cristiana, Ana-Maria Stroie, Andreea Geamănu, Brave Bots, Bucharest stickerz fest, Carmen Pavel, Cristian Soto, Denis Nanciu, Diana Diaconu, Dragoste, Faces of Mosaic, John Dot S, Maria Bălan, Kalut Ceramics, Nadine Kseibi, Otto Constantin, Plan B, Pisica Pătrată, Rado van Jano, Robert Obert, Rosé cu apă minerală, The Plant, Victor Covrig, and Zdesroy street art.

Alex Baciu, AnnaOvni & Bona_Berlin, Barto & Mateo Sabatino, Cristina Barrientos & Denis Galocha (Twee Muizen), Dima Kashtalyan & OCU, Irlo & Eea & Taci, KSELE & RO, Med & BAKR, Megan Oldhues & SILOH, Modreanu & Matei Emanuel, Mouse & BILOS, Native Touch & Michael Marushkin, Ohboy & Eladela Furu Loom, Pandele & Tovnyah, Roper & Delia Cîrstea, Sarai & Isabela, Sophie Nicklas & Fabien Karp, SPACEBAR & TINE, Tammy Lovin & Wanda will work on the 19 murals.

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com