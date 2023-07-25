Events

Artown: Street art festival returns to Ploiești for second edition starting this weekend

25 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Artown Festival, a street art festival that aims to “reclaim the city through art,” is set to take place in Ploiești, a city 60 km north of Bucharest, between July 28th and August 6th.

As part of the event, 3,000 sqm of walls will be covered by 19 murals designed by 37 artists from 14 countries. The program also includes more than 50 street art interventions by 25 artists and crews, theater and poetry performances, various workshops, concerts and contemporary dance moments.

All events are held in public venues, and entrance is free of charge.

With the interventions it holds, the festival aims to “create dialogues for the community and monologues for those watching, while also standing for an invitation to change.”

The artists and crews working on interventions around the city are Aeul & Cristiana, Ana-Maria Stroie, Andreea Geamănu, Brave Bots, Bucharest stickerz fest, Carmen Pavel, Cristian Soto, Denis Nanciu, Diana Diaconu, Dragoste, Faces of Mosaic, John Dot S, Maria Bălan, Kalut Ceramics, Nadine Kseibi, Otto Constantin, Plan B, Pisica Pătrată, Rado van Jano, Robert Obert, Rosé cu apă minerală, The Plant, Victor Covrig, and Zdesroy street art.

Alex Baciu, AnnaOvni & Bona_Berlin, Barto & Mateo Sabatino, Cristina Barrientos & Denis Galocha (Twee Muizen), Dima Kashtalyan & OCU, Irlo & Eea & Taci, KSELE & RO, Med & BAKR, Megan Oldhues & SILOH, Modreanu & Matei Emanuel, Mouse & BILOS, Native Touch & Michael Marushkin, Ohboy & Eladela Furu Loom, Pandele & Tovnyah, Roper & Delia Cîrstea, Sarai & Isabela, Sophie Nicklas & Fabien Karp, SPACEBAR & TINE, Tammy Lovin & Wanda will work on the 19 murals.

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Events

Artown: Street art festival returns to Ploiești for second edition starting this weekend

25 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Artown Festival, a street art festival that aims to “reclaim the city through art,” is set to take place in Ploiești, a city 60 km north of Bucharest, between July 28th and August 6th.

As part of the event, 3,000 sqm of walls will be covered by 19 murals designed by 37 artists from 14 countries. The program also includes more than 50 street art interventions by 25 artists and crews, theater and poetry performances, various workshops, concerts and contemporary dance moments.

All events are held in public venues, and entrance is free of charge.

With the interventions it holds, the festival aims to “create dialogues for the community and monologues for those watching, while also standing for an invitation to change.”

The artists and crews working on interventions around the city are Aeul & Cristiana, Ana-Maria Stroie, Andreea Geamănu, Brave Bots, Bucharest stickerz fest, Carmen Pavel, Cristian Soto, Denis Nanciu, Diana Diaconu, Dragoste, Faces of Mosaic, John Dot S, Maria Bălan, Kalut Ceramics, Nadine Kseibi, Otto Constantin, Plan B, Pisica Pătrată, Rado van Jano, Robert Obert, Rosé cu apă minerală, The Plant, Victor Covrig, and Zdesroy street art.

Alex Baciu, AnnaOvni & Bona_Berlin, Barto & Mateo Sabatino, Cristina Barrientos & Denis Galocha (Twee Muizen), Dima Kashtalyan & OCU, Irlo & Eea & Taci, KSELE & RO, Med & BAKR, Megan Oldhues & SILOH, Modreanu & Matei Emanuel, Mouse & BILOS, Native Touch & Michael Marushkin, Ohboy & Eladela Furu Loom, Pandele & Tovnyah, Roper & Delia Cîrstea, Sarai & Isabela, Sophie Nicklas & Fabien Karp, SPACEBAR & TINE, Tammy Lovin & Wanda will work on the 19 murals.

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea