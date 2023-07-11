Culture

Street art festival kicks off in Sibiu

11 July 2023

The ninth edition of the Sibiu International Street Art Festival (SISAF) has started in the central Romania city, bringing five selected artists to develop various works under the theme of #Xpressions.

The festival, which runs until July 16th, gathers artists from the US, Canada, Argentina, Estonia, and Romania.

At this edition, three blocks of flats in Sibiu will get a facelift as artists Julian Cruz (Argentina), Riivo Kruuk (Estonia), and Cristian Scutaru (Romania) will work on designing various works for their facades. Meanwhile, Dominic Laporte (Canada) will work to give a new look to the city’s University Dental Center on Herman Oberth Street, and Christian Stanley (United States) on one wall of the Food Industry Technological High School.

The works designed this year add to the city’s Street Art Gallery, described as an atypical exhibition that locals and tourists can visit 365 days per year. It includes 112 works at the moment and covers more than 12,500 sqm.

The program of the event also includes an analogue collage exhibition of the group Racolaj, open at Elements House; “Meet and talk with the artists” sessions where the artists are working; a  Street Art Mapping event, and more.

Sibiu’s Huet Square is the place where Funkydrop, UnkleFunkle, Ciprian Popa, Alecs Roșu, Simo & Hog will mix music from Friday to Saturday.

On Sunday, the public is invited to a bike tour with stops at all the locations where works were added this year.

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

