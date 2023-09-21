Slow food & artisan market holds third edition in Romania’s Buzău region this weekend

The artisan food market "Piața Artizanilor - Slow Food & Gourmet Hub Buzău" holds its third edition this weekend, September 23-24, with an offering covering not only food products, but also an art exhibition, gourmet street food, artists with handmade items, and educational-fun workshops for children.

The event, aimed at promoting the region as a culinary destination, is held in Berca, at the entrance of the UNESCO Global Geopark Buzău Land. Its previous editions attracted thousands of tourists from Romania and abroad.

Piața Artizanilor features a diverse range of local producers, including those specializing in vegetable growing, artisan cheeses, locally produced meats and charcuterie, craft beer, wines from the Dealu Mare wine region, and other food products.

The goodies are displayed at stands made from recyclable materials, thus aligning with the Slow Food community's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Community members work together to reuse old doors and other building materials to make the stalls, which offer a more durable and environmentally friendly way to showcase local products and goods.

The market also hosts an exhibition of handicrafts by local artists, spotlighting the community's artistic talent and raising awareness of the importance of supporting local producers.

In addition to the food and art exhibits, the Slow Food market offers interactive workshops for children, making it a weekend spot for the whole family.

The Slow Food market takes place on Saturday, September 23, from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm and on Sunday, September 24, from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm, in the courtyard behind the former Tourist Infopoint/field near the Moara Veche Inn, opposite the school in Berca, on the road to Mud Volcanoes. Entrance is free.

The Slow Food Buzău Community organizes the fair in collaboration with the UNESCO Global Geopark Buzău Land.

