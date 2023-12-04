Bucharest’s Art Safari holds Christmas edition in December

Art Safari brings the festive season joy to the Dacia-România Palace in downtown Bucharest during its Christmas edition this month. Organised in partnership with the Romanian Cultural Institute, the event awaits visitors from December 6 to 22 with a program of exhibitions, puppet and theatre shows, carol concerts, and creative workshops for children.

A highlight of the Art Safari Christmas Edition is the exhibition of vintage toys and games from the Museum of Toys. Meanwhile, in another exhibition, the Ion Creangă Theatre will put on display costumes and objects from the shows dedicated to Christmas.

The Țăndărică Theatre, the Comic Opera for Children, and the Cantus Mundi choir will also bring the magic of winter to the Dacia-România Palace through performances and concerts.

Meanwhile, children can have fun at three Art Safari Kinder creative workshops, which have a discount of 50% in December. Such a workshop takes one hour, and the ticket also includes a guided Art Safari tour (minimum 8 participants) and a gift drawing set from Kinder (map, crown, mask and Natoons template).

All children up to the age of 14 can see the exhibitions free of charge. Tickets for parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts, as well as for the Art Safari Kinder creative workshops, can be purchased online on the event’s website.

(Photo source: the organizers)