Bucharest events: Art Safari returns with three editions in 2023

Art Safari, one of the biggest art events in Romania, will hold three editions in 2023, the organizers announced. The first season starts on February 10 and brings the long-awaited retrospective exhibition of great Romanian modernist Ion Thedorescu-Sion & more, while two other major shows are scheduled for the second half of the year.

"After a 2022 with two large editions that opened the public's appetite for art, in 2023, we are organizing 3 editions of 3 months each! We are becoming a museum of temporary exhibitions of prestigious Romanian and international art," said Ioana Ciocan, CEO of Art Safari and commissioner of Romania at the Venice Art Biennale.

The first event, which is Art Safari's 11th edition, is scheduled for February 10-May 14 at the Dacia-Romania Palace in downtown Bucharest. It celebrates 140 years since the birth of Ion Theodorescu-Sion (1882-1939) and masters of Spanish painting, from Academism to Impressionism, including the famous Joaquin Sorolla.

Also, multi-award-winning Romanian artist Mircea Cantor returns to Art Safari in the exhibition The Memory Palace. Focus on the French art scene with the Marcel Duchamp Prize, with a focus on one of the most prestigious awards dedicated to art in the world, the Prix Marcel Duchamp. Plus, the Young Blood exhibition curated by Mihai Zgondoiu returns to Art Safari with the second part.

In the second part of the year, Art Safari organizes two major exhibitions: Love Stories - featuring works from the collection of the National Portrait Gallery in London, and Bags Inside Out - a show of iconic bags from the collection of another London museum, Victoria and Albert, which returns to Art Safari.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)