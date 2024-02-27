 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

M&A

Romanian consumer goods distributor Aquila concludes its first acquisition since going public

27 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian distributor of consumer goods Aquila recently received approval from the Competition Council for the acquisition of Romtec Europa. The value of the transaction is EUR 3.2 million.

Aquila, which is active in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, is a market leader in its field and is concluding its first acquisition since going public.

“We are pleased to expand the group through the acquisition of Romtec, a company with 30 years of experience in the production of liquids and aerosols for car maintenance. With this initial investment in manufacturing capacity, we aim to contribute to the development of the local industry and diversify our portfolio with products from over 20 brands manufactured in Romania,” said Aquila CEO Cătălin Vasile.

Romtec's portfolio includes brands like Jet Xpert, Clima Xpert, and Brake Xpert, and owns a production facility in Iași. The company will continue to operate as a separate entity. 

Romtec is active in manufacturing liquids for car maintenance, stand-up bag packaging, manufacturing aerosols (sprays) with its own products or for third parties manufacturing wet wipes and antifreeze manufacturing. products are available on the shelves of over 1,000 retail outlets across the country, ranging from major retail chains to gas stations.

Aquila was founded in 1994 by the entrepreneurs Alin Adrian Dociu and Constantin Cătălin Vasile. Since November 2021, it is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), following an initial public offering worth RON 367 million.

In the first 9 months of 2023, Aquila registered growing revenues driven by its distribution segment, which accounted for approximately 94% of the company’s total revenue. The revenues surpassed RON 1.7 billion during this period, marking a 14% increase compared to the same period in 2022. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
M&A

Romanian consumer goods distributor Aquila concludes its first acquisition since going public

27 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian distributor of consumer goods Aquila recently received approval from the Competition Council for the acquisition of Romtec Europa. The value of the transaction is EUR 3.2 million.

Aquila, which is active in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, is a market leader in its field and is concluding its first acquisition since going public.

“We are pleased to expand the group through the acquisition of Romtec, a company with 30 years of experience in the production of liquids and aerosols for car maintenance. With this initial investment in manufacturing capacity, we aim to contribute to the development of the local industry and diversify our portfolio with products from over 20 brands manufactured in Romania,” said Aquila CEO Cătălin Vasile.

Romtec's portfolio includes brands like Jet Xpert, Clima Xpert, and Brake Xpert, and owns a production facility in Iași. The company will continue to operate as a separate entity. 

Romtec is active in manufacturing liquids for car maintenance, stand-up bag packaging, manufacturing aerosols (sprays) with its own products or for third parties manufacturing wet wipes and antifreeze manufacturing. products are available on the shelves of over 1,000 retail outlets across the country, ranging from major retail chains to gas stations.

Aquila was founded in 1994 by the entrepreneurs Alin Adrian Dociu and Constantin Cătălin Vasile. Since November 2021, it is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), following an initial public offering worth RON 367 million.

In the first 9 months of 2023, Aquila registered growing revenues driven by its distribution segment, which accounted for approximately 94% of the company’s total revenue. The revenues surpassed RON 1.7 billion during this period, marking a 14% increase compared to the same period in 2022. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 February 2024
Healthcare
Romanian Parliament bans sale of electronic cigarettes to minors in stores or online
27 February 2024
Tech
Social media use in Romania in slight decline, TikTok to rise and surpass Facebook
27 February 2024
Politics
Austria's interior minister hasn't changed his mind on Schengen enlargement
27 February 2024
Energy
Romania's Hidroelectrica earmarks EUR 189 mln to refurbish Vidraru hydropower plant
26 February 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom gets Resilience funds for two green hydrogen plants in Romania
26 February 2024
Culture
Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan wins Silver Bear at Berlinale 2024
26 February 2024
Politics
Poll: Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan followed closely by Social Democrats’ would-be challenger
23 February 2024
Culture
Le Figaro Littéraire dedicates the front page to three famous Romanian writers