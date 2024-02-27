Romanian consumer goods distributor Aquila concludes its first acquisition since going public

Romanian distributor of consumer goods Aquila recently received approval from the Competition Council for the acquisition of Romtec Europa. The value of the transaction is EUR 3.2 million.

Aquila, which is active in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, is a market leader in its field and is concluding its first acquisition since going public.

“We are pleased to expand the group through the acquisition of Romtec, a company with 30 years of experience in the production of liquids and aerosols for car maintenance. With this initial investment in manufacturing capacity, we aim to contribute to the development of the local industry and diversify our portfolio with products from over 20 brands manufactured in Romania,” said Aquila CEO Cătălin Vasile.

Romtec's portfolio includes brands like Jet Xpert, Clima Xpert, and Brake Xpert, and owns a production facility in Iași. The company will continue to operate as a separate entity.

Romtec is active in manufacturing liquids for car maintenance, stand-up bag packaging, manufacturing aerosols (sprays) with its own products or for third parties manufacturing wet wipes and antifreeze manufacturing. products are available on the shelves of over 1,000 retail outlets across the country, ranging from major retail chains to gas stations.

Aquila was founded in 1994 by the entrepreneurs Alin Adrian Dociu and Constantin Cătălin Vasile. Since November 2021, it is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), following an initial public offering worth RON 367 million.

In the first 9 months of 2023, Aquila registered growing revenues driven by its distribution segment, which accounted for approximately 94% of the company’s total revenue. The revenues surpassed RON 1.7 billion during this period, marking a 14% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)