AROBS consolidates presence in Romania and Germany with Infobest acquisition

AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said it acquired Infobest, a group specialized in the development of customized software solutions, with offices in Timisoara, Romania, and Leverkusen, Germany.

The closing of the deal is connected to the fulfillment of certain conditions and following the regulatory approvals, AROBS said.

With this new deal, its 10th since 2021, AROBS consolidates its presence in the Romanian and German markets, its expertise in the Software Services business line, and accesses new industries, such as telecommunications, media, and communication.

“We are glad to announce our 10th M&A transaction after the listing of AROBS shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a significant milestone that underlines our commitment to the strategic growth of the group and the consolidation of our presence locally and internationally. We were driven to complete this transaction considering the great prospects of Infobest and our objective to strengthen our position in Germany and in the larger DACH region,” said Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

Infobest was founded in 1995 in Pulheim, Germany, by entrepreneurs Yvonne Abstoss-Becker and Christian Becker and opened an office in Timisoara in 2000. The two founders will continue to manage the company, which currently works with a team of over 100 specialists.

The financial results of Infobest will be included in AROBS's consolidated financial statements when the deal is closed. For 2023, the Infobest group estimates a turnover of approximately EUR 4.8 million.

Since October 2021, AROBS acquired Berg Software, AROBS Engineering (former Enea Software Development Services Romania business line), Nordlogic group, Centrul de Soft GPS Romania, AROBS Pannonia, two entities from the Republic of Moldova, AROBS Software and AROBS TrackGPS, AROBS Polska (formerly SYDERAL Polska from Poland), and Future WorkForce Group (FWF).

AROBS Transilvania Software provides software services and solutions in various industries, having approximately 70 partners of the Software Services business line located in Europe and America and more than 11,000 clients of the Software Products business lines from Europe and Asia. The company is present in 11 locations in Romania and nine abroad.

(Photo source: AROBS)