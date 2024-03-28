Head of Romania's Consumer Protection Agency to run for mayor of Constanța

Horia Constantinescu, the president of Romania's National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), has been chosen as the candidate for mayor of the Black Sea port city of Constanța by the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

Constantinescu, 50, has had a controversial term as head of the Consumer Protection Agency, attracting criticism from employer organizations, fast-food giants, corporations, and large retail chains due to the way in which he conducted inspections.

Constantinescu positioned himself as a supporter of local producers and businessmen during his term, according to G4media.ro. One of the businesses he promoted on social media in October 2023 was Ferma Dacilor, which burned down two months later in a fire. After the fire, he stated that he had promoted the culinary products and not the accommodation space.

Horia Constantinescu owns several businesses in Herăstrău Park and has been targeted several times by Clotilde Armand, the USR mayor of Sector 1, under whose administration Herăstrău Park falls. She announced in October 2023 that she suspended the activity of two clubs due to noise, according to G4media.ro.

In March 2024, Concordia, the largest employer organization in Romania, which brings together organizations from 16 economic sectors, harshly criticized the behavior of ANPC inspectors, saying that the institution led by Constantinescu targets private companies.

In October 2022, the airline operator Blue Air filed a criminal complaint against Horia Constantinescu, accusing him of "seeking to cause extremely large material damages" to the company through "false statements."

Most recently, Horia Constantinescu caused a scandal claiming that some companies dyed chicken meat to make it appear healthier. He also said the chicken was "stuffed with dangerous strains of salmonella."

(Photo source: Octav Ganea | Inquam Photos)