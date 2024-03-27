Romanian Consumer Protection Agency head warns of dyed chicken meat

The head of Romania’s National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), Horia Constantinescu, recently warned that some companies dye chicken meat to make it appear healthier. He also said that sometimes the procedure is done during feeding, so that the dye cannot be washed off.

The ANPC head warns that the health of consumers might be at risk and that companies in the field need policing.

"There are companies which dye these products to mislead us. But here too, a miracle happens: some of the chickens are dyed through feeding, so the dye penetrates the tissue and cannot be washed off," Horia Constantinescu wrote on Facebook.

"If we also add salmonella to the mix, discovered at some farms by our colleagues where it should have been prevented through serious, not superficial measures, then the painted chicken also becomes a danger to our health. We are facing a serious assault on the safety of each and every one of us: chicken that is yellowed to appear higher quality, stuffed with dangerous strains of salmonella," he further stated.

He also said that ANPC will notify all institutions that can verify how this situation came to be and who "covered up the truth."

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Horia Constantinescu on Facebook)